Calderdale Sixth Form League Tables: How each school ranks according to A Level point score

Here Calderdale schools are ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60.

We’ve also included the average grade each school’s students achieved across their A Level entries.

The average Calderdale A Level point score is 33.52 – an average grade of C+.

The average score across England is 35.55, which would earn a B-.

1 . North Halifax Grammar School In the 2023/24 school year, North Halifax Grammar School had an A Level point score of 36.56 - giving it an average grade of B-.

2 . Trinity Sixth Form Academy In the 2023/24 school year, Trinity Sixth Form Academy had an A Level point score of 33.3 - giving it an average grade of C+.

3 . The Crossley Heath School In the 2023/24 school year, The Crossley Heath School had an A Level point score of 32.84 - giving it an average grade of C+.

4 . Ryburn Valley High School In the 2023/24 school year, Ryburn Valley High School had an A Level point score of 32.48 - giving it an average grade of C+.