Calderdale Sixth Form League Tables: How each school ranks according to A Level point score

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
New data from the Department for Education, revealed the average grades earned by A-level students at English schools and sixth form colleges in the 2023-24 academic year.

Here Calderdale schools are ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60.

We’ve also included the average grade each school’s students achieved across their A Level entries.

The average Calderdale A Level point score is 33.52 – an average grade of C+.

The average score across England is 35.55, which would earn a B-.

In the 2023/24 school year, North Halifax Grammar School had an A Level point score of 36.56 - giving it an average grade of B-.

1. North Halifax Grammar School

In the 2023/24 school year, North Halifax Grammar School had an A Level point score of 36.56 - giving it an average grade of B-. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

In the 2023/24 school year, Trinity Sixth Form Academy had an A Level point score of 33.3 - giving it an average grade of C+.

2. Trinity Sixth Form Academy

In the 2023/24 school year, Trinity Sixth Form Academy had an A Level point score of 33.3 - giving it an average grade of C+. Photo: James Hardisty

In the 2023/24 school year, The Crossley Heath School had an A Level point score of 32.84 - giving it an average grade of C+.

3. The Crossley Heath School

In the 2023/24 school year, The Crossley Heath School had an A Level point score of 32.84 - giving it an average grade of C+. Photo: Google Street View

In the 2023/24 school year, Ryburn Valley High School had an A Level point score of 32.48 - giving it an average grade of C+.

4. Ryburn Valley High School

In the 2023/24 school year, Ryburn Valley High School had an A Level point score of 32.48 - giving it an average grade of C+. Photo: Charles Round

