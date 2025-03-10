Calderdale Sixth Form League Tables: How each school ranks according to progress made

These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at this school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England. These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.
The scores are calculated by comparing the A-level results of students at this school or college with the A level results of students in schools and colleges across England who started with similar results at the end of the previous key stage – key stage 4.
1. Rishworth School
Rishworth School has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: Jim Fitton
2. Ryburn Valley High School
Ryburn Valley High School has a score of 0.25. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Nicola Swindell, Head of Ryburn Sixth, said: "At Ryburn, we focus on developing the whole student. These exceptional progress scores confirm that our approach works — we're not just helping students achieve great grades, we're giving them the confidence and skills to thrive in the wider world after they leave us." Photo: Charles Round
3. Trinity Sixth Form Academy
Trinity Sixth Form Academy has a score of 0.09. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Brighouse High School
Brighouse High School has a score of 0.07. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website. Photo: Jim Fitton