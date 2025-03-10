Calderdale Sixth Form League Tables: How each school ranks according to progress made

2 . Ryburn Valley High School

Ryburn Valley High School has a score of 0.25. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Nicola Swindell, Head of Ryburn Sixth, said: "At Ryburn, we focus on developing the whole student. These exceptional progress scores confirm that our approach works — we're not just helping students achieve great grades, we're giving them the confidence and skills to thrive in the wider world after they leave us." Photo: Charles Round