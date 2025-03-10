Calderdale Sixth Form League Tables: How each school ranks according to progress made

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Here’s how Sixth Forms in Calderdale performed for progress according to the latest government data.

These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at this school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England. These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.

The scores are calculated by comparing the A-level results of students at this school or college with the A level results of students in schools and colleges across England who started with similar results at the end of the previous key stage – key stage 4.

Rishworth School has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

1. Rishworth School

Rishworth School has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

Ryburn Valley High School has a score of 0.25. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Nicola Swindell, Head of Ryburn Sixth, said: "At Ryburn, we focus on developing the whole student. These exceptional progress scores confirm that our approach works — we're not just helping students achieve great grades, we're giving them the confidence and skills to thrive in the wider world after they leave us."

2. Ryburn Valley High School

Ryburn Valley High School has a score of 0.25. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Nicola Swindell, Head of Ryburn Sixth, said: "At Ryburn, we focus on developing the whole student. These exceptional progress scores confirm that our approach works — we're not just helping students achieve great grades, we're giving them the confidence and skills to thrive in the wider world after they leave us."

Trinity Sixth Form Academy has a score of 0.09. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website.

3. Trinity Sixth Form Academy

Trinity Sixth Form Academy has a score of 0.09. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website.

Brighouse High School has a score of 0.07. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website.

4. Brighouse High School

Brighouse High School has a score of 0.07. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website.

