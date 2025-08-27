Councillors are set to transfer two pieces of public open land in Halifax from one council departments to another so a school can extend.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If Calderdale Council cabinet members agree when they meet on Monday, two parcels of land at Spring Hall Mansion on Huddersfield Road will be transferred to enable big changes at Ravenscliffe High School.

Councillors have heard that the school, for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), is overwhelmed by demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with other proposals, including plans to build a new SEND school at North Halifax, extending Ravenscliffe is one solution.

Ravenscliffe at Spring Hall, Huddersfield Road, Halifax

They are asked to agree to permanently appropriate land for the proposed extension to the north of the existing school building and temporarily appropriate a site for a temporary building to provide extra space for pupils while a new extension is built.

After the new extension is built, a recommendation would be made to cabinet to return that land back to open space.

Ravenscliffe has planning permissions for the changes but a single objection was received by the council last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This related to a 1948 Deed of Gift by which the former Borough of Halifax acquired the land.

This imposed covenants including “that the gardens, playing fields and grounds could not be used for any purpose other than for the recreation of the inhabitants of Halifax and for the playing of sports and games”.

But this deed has been varied and amended several times since to widen the potential use of the site.

The most recent 2017 deed permits land there to be used for educational purposes which are not for profit, officers say in the briefing papers.