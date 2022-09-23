Calderdale student crowned national winner in contest to celebrate 75th birthday of the NHS

The competition encourages primary school pupils to create a ‘thank you’ to NHS staff, while learning about the many careers in the NHS.

Jessica, a student at Luddenden CE School, created a bright and detailed poster showcasing the range of roles within the NHS with facts about the health service. As well as a thank you to NHS staff, Jessica also challenged gender stereotyping in careers and included often-misunderstood roles.

Jessica said: “I enjoyed making the poster and adding details to provide information to others. The NHS helped my dad when he was unwell and supported my family through a really difficult time, so I wanted to say thank you.”

Pupil Jessica Taylor-Calvert with teacher Jess Collett

All regional winners were invited to present their entries to a panel of judges via video call, where the overall national winner was crowned. The judges were very impressed with Jessica’s entry.

Dr Navina Evans, Chief Executive, Health Education England, said: "The entries for the Step into the NHS 2022 contest have been creative, entertaining and inspirational. I am absolutely thrilled to congratulate our national primary school winner Jessica on her detailed and inclusive poster. I especially like the focus on confronting gender stereotyping, and the globe drawing – keep up the great work Jessica.”

Health Education England (HEE) runs the Step into the NHS competition each year to raise awareness of the more than 350 career opportunities in the NHS, while supporting the career aspirations of young people in education.

This year’s competition saw 916 entries from more than 1,080 pupils in 36 primary schools across England.

Emma Robertshaw, class teacher, said: “All the children really enjoyed learning about the NHS. We are always looking out for engaging ways to inspire children to explore a range of careers and the project did that perfectly. We are proud of Jessica; she has overcome personal barriers to produce an amazingly creative piece of work which challenges stereotypes and aims to inspire others.”