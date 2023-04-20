Calderdale students call for change at Intergenerational Project at The Calder Learning Trust

The project culminated in a call for change in front of a wider community audience of distinguished guests.

Students in years six to nine from across The Calder Learning Trust have spent the last few months discussing social issues which concern them.

They have focussed on women's rights, mental health and the cost of living and impact on single parent families.

Jan Healey, responsible for Stakeholder Liaison and Teacher at The Calder Learning Trust, said: “Many of the issues discussed have been really personal for some of the students and older people so there's been a real benefit in conversations across the generations about these experiences.”

Louise Hannon, Intergenerational Advisory Teacher from The Linking Network said: “The older people have shared how impressed they were with student’s awareness of these issues and how 'articulate, open and thoughtful they were.”

Chris Washington, Associate Deputy Head teacher at The Calder Learning Trust said: “Our students have valued the chance to have time and space to talk about these issues which they really care about.”

The previous sessions have included regular ice breaker activities, discussions over careers, favourite foods, names and pets among others. Today words of wisdom were offered by the older people whilst the students shared their hopes for the future.