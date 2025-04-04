Calderdale students create musical tribute to Gentleman Jack heroine Anne Lister
Students from Ryburn Valley High School and The Brooksbank School have come together to create the musical tribute to historical icon and feminist trailblazer Anne Lister.
The project, involving over 40 students aged 11 to 17, will culminate in the song’s official release on May 1.
‘Lister’s Legacy’ was launched live yesterday at a ceremony at the sculpture of Anne Lister in the The Piece Hall on what would have been Anne’s 234th birthday.
The song explores themes of courage, self-empowerment and authenticity, and was written and recorded by students through a series of music,
poetry, and songwriting workshops.
They were supported by Rachel Lappin, Anne Lister programme co-ordinator as part of Calderdale Culturedale.
The single was mixed at The Bridge Studios in Hebden Bridge and will be released on streaming platforms, with all proceeds going to the Malala Fund.
“This project is about more than just making music,” said Terry Logan from Ryburn and Together Learning Trust, who facilitated the
project.
"It’s about empowering young people to collaborate, tell their stories, understand their history, and create meaningful change.
"Anne Lister’s legacy has inspired them to express their own voices with confidence, and I am blown away by what they have achieved.”
