Calderdale village school praised as a happy and safe place for pupils in Ofsted report

Shelf Junior and Infant School has been praised as a happy and safe place for pupils in its latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors found that pupils were well behaved and courteous, enjoyed coming to school and have strong, positive relationships with staff who know them well.

The report says pupils thrive in leadership roles allocated to them and that, in lessons, important concepts are regularly repeated to ensure key knowledge is retained in different subjects.

Teachers are praised for presenting information clearly and drawing on their knowledge and understanding of the subjects they teach, but the report says teaching occasionally fails to introduce or reinforce important vocabulary linked to the different topics well enough.

Pupils at Shelf Junior and Infant School

SEND provision is strongly praised in the report, which finds that teachers are aware of pupils' needs and and make well-considered adaptations to learning for SEND pupils.

In many subjects, the report says, pupils achieve well and take pride in their work, but inspectors also found there is a variation in the teaching of handwriting and errors in pupils’ formation of letters are not consistently addressed.

Reading is another area that impressed inspectors, who found that pupils at the school are confident readers and any pupils who struggle or slip behind are identified swiftly and supported effectively to catch up.

Reception children are provided with a strong start to their education at the school, inspectors found, while outdoor learning forms an important element of pupils’ experience there.

Pupils access a wide range of extra-curricular clubs and activities, the report says, which include sports, creative activities and outdoor learning, which help pupils develop their talents and interests.

The report says the school, including its governors, has care and consideration for others at the core of its work, and staff are overwhelmingly positive about their experience of working there.

Jill Elam, head teacher, said: "We are absolutely delighted with our recent Ofsted report, which highlights the nurturing and inclusive environment we have created for all our pupils.

"The inspectors recognised the warm, caring, family feel of our school - a place where every child is valued and supported to flourish and thrive.

"We are incredibly proud of our school community, where the dedication and hard work of our staff and pupils shine through every day.

"This commitment to excellence ensures that all our children achieve good outcomes, and it is wonderful to see this reflected in our recent Ofsted report.”