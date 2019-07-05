Calderdale Young Farmers talk their way to the national final

On Saturday, July 6, three Calderdale schoolboys, all members of Calderdale Young Farmers Club will be taking part in the National Final of the National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, Junior Reading Competition.

Reuben and Sam Scholefield 11, who attend North Halifax Grammar School and Alfie Challenor, 13 from Lightcliffe Academy swept the board at the Northern Area Young Farmers Public Speaking Competition in March, to win the Olive Clark OBE Trophey and book their place in the finals to be held at the Stafford County Show Ground.

The Calderdale Boys beat teams from Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria, Durham and Northumberland in the last round held in Darlington, where they had to introduce and read extracts from the highly acclaimed “Nowhere Emporium”. Set in Glasow, the boys clear and fluent speaking and entertaining Scottish accents set them apart from their rivals.

At Stafford they will introduce and read extracts from the dark, World War II novel “The Book Thief”.

Sam Scholefield also took the prize for the Best Chair in the Team Public Speaking Section.

Calderdale Young Farmers welcome all new members. Meetings are on Monday evenings at Halifax Vandals, if not out on farms or other visits.

Anyone interested in joining should send a text 07572264903.

