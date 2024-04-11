Careers Week at Midgley School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The theme for the half term was about economic well-being focusing on aspirations, work and careers. We wanted to give the pupils an insight into a variety of careers.

We were very grateful to have some parents that volunteered to come in and talk about their careers as well as inviting guest speakers from outside of school.

Pupils were able to hear about nursing as well as being a university lecturer in nursing.

Owls Class visit the police van

A player from Halifax Panthers also visited to talk about his training schedule and the importance of having back up plans.

West Yorkshire Police and Fire Brigade visited and the pupils were able to see first-hand the emergency vehicles and equipment used.

A sculpturist and card designer shared some of their work with the children and a local secondary school teacher spoke to the pupils about teaching Geography.