Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some schools in other parts of the country were told to shut overnight amidst concerns the material used to build them – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – could be at risk of collapse.

Where the money will come from to pay for the repairs needed for these schools has been causing controversy, with reports of Treasury sources briefing that any such funding having to come from Department for Education’s existing budget for buildings – and not from additional funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Craig Whittaker, MP for the Calder Valley, has stressed that the cash promised for rebuilding and refitting projects at 11 Calderdale schools is not at risk.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker in the House of Commons

“The money for RAAC schools will be completely new money outside of the Priority School Building project,” he told the Courier.

It was announced at the end of last year that 11 Calderdale schools would receive a share of a Government cash pot to make their buildings better.

The schools will be able to use the money for rebuilding projects including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.

Those Calderdale schools are:

The Calder Learning Trust, Mytholmroyd

Central Street Infant and Nursery School in Hebden Bridge

Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School in Elland

Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge

Shade Primary School in Todmorden

Stubbings Infant School in Hebden Bridge

The Brooksbank School in Elland

The Calder Learning Trust in Mytholmroyd

Todmorden C of E Juniors, Infants and Nursery School

Todmorden High School

Walsden St Peter's C of E Primary School