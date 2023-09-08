Cash for Calderdale school buildings is safe despite concrete crisis, says MP Craig Whittaker
Some schools in other parts of the country were told to shut overnight amidst concerns the material used to build them – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – could be at risk of collapse.
Where the money will come from to pay for the repairs needed for these schools has been causing controversy, with reports of Treasury sources briefing that any such funding having to come from Department for Education’s existing budget for buildings – and not from additional funds.
But Craig Whittaker, MP for the Calder Valley, has stressed that the cash promised for rebuilding and refitting projects at 11 Calderdale schools is not at risk.
“The money for RAAC schools will be completely new money outside of the Priority School Building project,” he told the Courier.
It was announced at the end of last year that 11 Calderdale schools would receive a share of a Government cash pot to make their buildings better.
The schools will be able to use the money for rebuilding projects including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.
Those Calderdale schools are:
Central Street Infant and Nursery School in Hebden Bridge
Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School in Elland
Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge
Shade Primary School in Todmorden
Stubbings Infant School in Hebden Bridge
The Brooksbank School in Elland
The Calder Learning Trust in Mytholmroyd
Todmorden C of E Juniors, Infants and Nursery School
Todmorden High School
Walsden St Peter's C of E Primary School
Woodhouse Primary School in Brighouse