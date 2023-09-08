News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Cash for Calderdale school buildings is safe despite concrete crisis, says MP Craig Whittaker

Money pledged to improve 11 of Calderdale’s schools is still coming despite the national crumbling concrete crisis, says one of the borough’s MPs.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Some schools in other parts of the country were told to shut overnight amidst concerns the material used to build them – reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) – could be at risk of collapse.

Where the money will come from to pay for the repairs needed for these schools has been causing controversy, with reports of Treasury sources briefing that any such funding having to come from Department for Education’s existing budget for buildings – and not from additional funds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Craig Whittaker, MP for the Calder Valley, has stressed that the cash promised for rebuilding and refitting projects at 11 Calderdale schools is not at risk.

Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker in the House of CommonsCalder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker in the House of Commons
Calder Valley Conservative MP Craig Whittaker in the House of Commons
Most Popular

“The money for RAAC schools will be completely new money outside of the Priority School Building project,” he told the Courier.

It was announced at the end of last year that 11 Calderdale schools would receive a share of a Government cash pot to make their buildings better.

The schools will be able to use the money for rebuilding projects including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.

Those Calderdale schools are:

The Calder Learning Trust, MytholmroydThe Calder Learning Trust, Mytholmroyd
The Calder Learning Trust, Mytholmroyd

Central Street Infant and Nursery School in Hebden Bridge

Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School in Elland

Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge

Shade Primary School in Todmorden

Stubbings Infant School in Hebden Bridge

The Brooksbank School in Elland

The Calder Learning Trust in Mytholmroyd

Todmorden C of E Juniors, Infants and Nursery School

Todmorden High School

Walsden St Peter's C of E Primary School

Woodhouse Primary School in Brighouse

Related topics:CalderdaleRAACMPs