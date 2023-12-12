Children at a Brighouse school 'Grow a £1' and raise £3,041 for playground repairs
The small village school with its 204 pupils aged between four and 11 have been working really hard on an enterprise challenge in which every child was gifted a £1 coin by St Helens Farm.
The business kindly stepped forward to help kick-start the project, and with their £1 coins the children then went away and came up with ideas and businesses to raise as money money as possible throughout November.
The goal was to help raise money for vital repairs on playground equipment, astro turf repairs and adding a trim trail to liven up the outdoor areas and make it a safe play area for all.
A grand total of £3,041 has been raised, with children making all kinds of things from Christilmas tree decorations, garlands, reindeer food and sweetie cones made from leftover Halloween treats.
A school spokesperson said: “Tiny businessmen have invested in the stock market and crypto, and you may have seen a couple of elves busking at the Brighouse Christmas Market in freezing temperatures to raise £216!
"The children have really enjoyed the challenge and feel so proud of themselves.
"But we are still a long way off being able to fund the playground repairs and would love to find any sponsors or matched funding.
“Well done to all the children and parents of St John's Academy for their amazing teamwork.”