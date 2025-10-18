Children step back in time as Calderdale school celebrates 125 years

Calderdale children have been helping their school mark a major milestone.

Pupils at New Road Primary School in Sowerby Bridge celebrated the school reaching its 125th anniversary by recreating a Victorian school day.

Dressing in clothes reflecting the times, the youngsters enjoyed writing on slates, taking part in drill sessions and mastering embroidery techniques.

Headteacher Sharon Harwood said: “It was a great day of fun alongside some fully immersive and engaging learning.”

Children took a step back in time

On a different day, the school also opened its doors to former pupils and teachers so they could return.

"We had headteacher log books on display from 1927 and our visitors were able to look through them,” said Mrs Harwood.

"A teacher who previously taught at New Road found the headteacher’s entry from when she was interviewed and secured her first teaching role.

"It was a fantastic week and a wonderful way to mark such a special occasion with our current and past school community.”