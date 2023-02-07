Mental health charity Healthy Minds’ Time Out project, which supports young people in Calderdale with emotional health and wellbeing, has been reaching out to schools to encourage them to think about meaningful connections by decorating paper hands with the people, places and things that make them feel connected.

Now contributions from Holywell Green Primary School, All Saints Primary School, St Joseph's RC Academy, Christ Church Pellon Primary School and Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy have been made into paper chains for a display in the children’s area at Halifax Central Library.

The children’s artwork will be on show at the library in Halifax town centre until Tuesday, February 21.

The display at Halifax Library

Jonny Richardson Glenn, Chief Officer of Healthy Minds, said: “We believe that understanding our feelings, emotions and reactions to things that happen is an important life skill that can help young people be healthier and happier for the rest of their lives.

"Children’s Mental Health Week is a good opportunity to raise awareness and to encourage young people to connect with each other in healthy, rewarding and meaningful ways.”

With a focus on emotional wellbeing and early intervention support, Healthy Minds’ Time Out project connects young people with activities, opportunities, learning and support. To find out more abut the project and the help that is on offer, visit https://www.timeoutcalderdale.co.uk/

For information on mental health and wellbeing support services at Healthy Minds, visit https://www.healthymindscalderdale.co.uk/