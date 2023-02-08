Children's Mental Health Week: Halifax-based charity urges people to wear blue to show their support
A charity which helps children all over Calderdale and beyond with mental health struggles is calling on people to show their support by wearing blue.
Invictus Wellbeing – based at Dean Clough in Halifax – was founded back in 2015 as a small not-for-profit organisation by Chris Georgiou, who struggled with his own mental health as an adolescent.
Now, the charity supports more than 2,000 and young people every year.
They have decided to approach schools, businesses and individuals to support them for National Children’s Mental Health Week.
They are asking groups to dress up in blue, complete challenges and have fun while raising vital funds and awareness for children’s mental health.
They say with one in six children in every classroom across the country having a diagnosable mental health issue but only a third getting any help, their support has never been more needed.
To find out more, email [email protected] or call 01422 730015.