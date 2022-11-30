Christmas Carols at Trinity Academy Akroydon - service includes readings and music performed by Halifax Minster choir

The service, which also includes readings and music performed by Halifax Minster choir will be held on Sunday 4 December from 4 to 5pm.

Vicar of Halifax, Rev Canon Hilary Barber said: “Our first carol service of 2022, was due to be held in the glorious setting of All Souls Church, Haley Hill. Unfortunately due to a serious building issue at All Souls, the service is now to take place at Trinity Academy Ackroydon.

“All Souls is now in the care of the Churches Conservation Trust as it closed for regular worship in the 1970s. All Souls is a Grade 1 listed building designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott. It is opened by volunteers on an occasional basis. All Souls is considered to have the best acoustic in Halifax, so we hope to be able to return there in 2023.

Christmas Carols at Trinity Academy Akroydon