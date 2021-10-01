Community rallies around Calderdale school to replace mini bus that was stolen by heartless thieves

Highbury School with their new mini bus

The community around a Rastrick school have rallied to help raise funds for a new mimi bus after their first one was stolen.

After the vehicle was stolen in March, Highbury School pupils, parents, staff and supporting organisations came together to raise money to replace it.

Head teacher Debbie Sweet said, “The theft of the minibus was upsetting for us all. The lockdown and restrictions have limited so many activities and we were looking forward to finally making the most of the minibus and getting the children out and about.

“The support from the community and organisations such as Lloyds, the Freemasons and beyond has been incredible.

“We are so very grateful that we have been able to provide a new minibus this September with the kindness and generosity of our community, and we can’t thank everyone enough.

“The children were determined to do everything they could to raise the money to replace the minibus and we are just so proud of them.

“People have been so kind, paying up to £50 for their car to be washed. The children were so excited when the police arrived to have their car washed. We think they did a great job.”

In March 2021 thieves broke into the car park of the school and stole the minibus and caused significant damage to the electronic security gate to the school.

Children from the school’s Hub class, a satellite class based at Copley School, were determined to raise funds to help replace the bus and spent four Fridays in June washing cars and raised a fantastic £525.

Staff and pupils at the Hub also sourced some amazing prizes for a fundraising raffle which raised a further £930.

The support for the school community has seen the Friends of Highbury charity raising nearly £2500 via their fundraising page and sponsored kindness-a-thon.

Members of the community have been so dedicated, holding bake sales, collections and making individual donations in order to support the cause.

Organisations provided a significant contribution to the fundraising efforts. Lloyds Banking Group’s Community Fund awarded the school £5000 after their staff nominated and voted for their chosen charity recipient.

The Freemasons of Yorkshire West Riding kindly granted £2775 following an application to their Provincial Grand Master’s Fund, for the repairs to the electronic gate.