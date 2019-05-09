Concerns grow in Calderdale community as speedster clocked at 46mph outside school

Community concerns are beginning to grow after a driver was caught at nearly 50mph outside a Calderdale school.

Children from Moorside Community Primary School have made a dedicated effort to make people aware of motorists ignoring the speed limit in their area and conducted speed checks on Keighley Road.

Karen Scanlon, from the Ovenden Initiative, arranged for Junior Wardens from Moorside Community Primary School to go out with the speed camera to get an idea of how road users are driving in the area around schools.

From the 374 cars recorded, six were driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit however the top speed recorded was 46 mph

Future speed checks will continue to take place throughout North and East Halifax with Junior Warden Groups and West Yorkshire Police to tackle nuisance vehicles in the area.