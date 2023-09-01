Yesterday the Government revealed that 156 schools across the country had been told to partially or fully close their buildings because of a type of concrete that could be at risk of collapse.

The Government has yet to produced a list of which schools are affected but a spokesperson for Calderdale Council has said, in terms of schools which it maintains, none are affected.

There are other schools in Calderdale which have academy or other status which mean they are not maintained by the council. No details have yet been revealed about whether or not any of those are affected.

The council spokesperson said: “Building surveyors have conducted detailed investigations at schools in the borough built between the 1950s and mid-1990s and have confirmed that no reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete is present in any council-maintained school.”

The type of concrete behind the closures was fairly widely used over those 40 years.

It was often used in buildings for roof, floor and wall construction due to its lighter weight.