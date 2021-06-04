Construction firm helps sow the seeds of success at Calderdale school
Northowram Primary schoolchildren’s gardening club is blossoming this summer with a timely donation from Caddick Construction.
The pupils took delivery of two sizeable planters from Caddick as part of its community-led initiative.
The schoolchildren are going to use the planters to create their own vegetable and flower patches for the school’s popular gardening club.
Caddick also donated a number of plants to the school to get the children started.
Caddick Social Value Manager Debbie Watson said: “We are looking forward to see what the children at Northowram can grow this summer, we’re hoping for a bumper crop to go into the school’s kitchen, as well as some colourful blooms to help brighten up the school grounds.
"The children obviously put a lot of time and hard work into their gardening club, so we were delighted to help out by getting the planters on site for them.”
