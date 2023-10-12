Copley Primary School: Halifax village primary school's new outdoor classroom complete with six Silkie chickens
Copley Primary School has transformed its outdoor space to feature a wildlife pond area, sensory pathway and allotment.
It has also created seating areas so spectators can watch sporting events and an outdoor library for children to use during playtimes.
And there is a new chicken coop, home to six Silkie hens.
Headteacher Sarah Hemingway said: “This calming and inclusive outdoor area will allow our children to engage with nature whilst deepening their learning experiences.
"The chickens enable us to provide lots of hands-on learning opportunities across the curriculum.
"Keeping chickens requires responsibility and care, which teaches our children important life skills such as empathy, teamwork and commitment.
"They are also great for their emotional wellbeing and have a calming effect.
"When the chickens begin to lay, each class will have the chance to collect the eggs and cook with them.”