Children at a Halifax primary school are enjoying a new outdoor classroom which includes six feathered friends.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Copley Primary School has transformed its outdoor space to feature a wildlife pond area, sensory pathway and allotment.

It has also created seating areas so spectators can watch sporting events and an outdoor library for children to use during playtimes.

And there is a new chicken coop, home to six Silkie hens.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Fleming, six, with a chicken at Copley Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Sarah Hemingway said: “This calming and inclusive outdoor area will allow our children to engage with nature whilst deepening their learning experiences.

"The chickens enable us to provide lots of hands-on learning opportunities across the curriculum.

"Keeping chickens requires responsibility and care, which teaches our children important life skills such as empathy, teamwork and commitment.

"They are also great for their emotional wellbeing and have a calming effect.