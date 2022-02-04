Copley Primary School's warm welcome for people forced to flee their homes

With support from Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary, Copley Primary School is working towards becoming a School of Sanctuary.

The national network consists of over 300 primary and secondary schools committed to creating a culture of welcome and inclusion for those forced to flee their home countries.

Driven by teachers, school staff, parents, governors and community groups, this network supports the thousands of young people seeking sanctuary in the UK, raises awareness of the issues facing people in the asylum system, challenges misconceptions and builds social cohesion.⁣

Copley Primary School

Year 6 teacher at Copley Primary School Daniel Moorhouse said: "Over the past few years we have been doing lots of learning about refugees."

As well as studying literature about refugees, pupils have taken part in Amnesty International's Write for Rights campaign and raised money by doing a sponsored silence.

"This year, rather than raising money globally we're wanting to make it a little bit more local by raising money for St Augustine's Centre and the Valley of Sanctuary in Calderdale and, again, the children want to do a sponsored silence."