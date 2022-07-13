Field Lane Primary School, Siddal Primary School and Luddendenfoot Academy are all a part of the Polaris Multi Academy Trust. The Polaris Multi-Academy Trust is a charitable education Trust that has four schools across Calderdale.

Steve Evans, CEO of the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust, said: "Our trust was founded to provide an exceptional education for the students who attend our schools. By providing all children across our primary schools with free uniform items, we are ensuring our pupils get off to the very best start in September. As a Multi-Academy Trust, we play a big part in our local communities and our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we want to help in any way we can.

As a Trust, we have managed to save money through shared procurement and centralisation of services, which in turn is being re-invested directly into our pupils and our provision.

A parent of Field Lane Primary school said: “We are grateful of the extra support from the school. Everything is so expensive right now, and this will really help us as family.”

Lucy Aaron, Head of School at Siddal Primary School said: “This is just one of the benefits of being a part of the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust. We joined the Polaris MAT in November and, as a welcome gesture from the Trust, every child will receive free uniform items. This is fantastic news for our pupils, and I know this will really help all our parents.