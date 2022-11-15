Campaign group Calderdale Against Cuts asked headteachers at the borough’s 84 primary schools how they are dealing with rising energy and catering prices, as well as “unfunded” teacher pay rises.

Half of Calderdale’s heads replied to the anonymous survey, all of them saying they had concerns about balancing their budgets for the next three years.

Fifty per cent said they plan to make staff redundant and 69 per cent have not replaced staff who left last year.

Heads were asked how they are dealing with rising costs

Fifty-five per cent made cuts to support staff last year and 26 per cent made reductions to teaching staff.

A staggering 76 per cent said they had made cuts to maintenance, grounds or building repairs.

And seven per cent said they had considered shortening the school week.

Comments from heads included “I’ve turned the heating off” and “We will have to combine classes.”

One head said: “It’s hindering providing our most vulnerable children and disadvantaged families with the support they need.”

Another said: “We have increased the number of sessions ‘taught’ by support staff rather than qualified teachers.”

“Heating or teaching, it’s a stark choice,” said Sue McMahon from Calderdale Against School Cuts.

"It is not a case of bad school management but a case of a Government not recognising the real impact that underfunding and rising costs are having in schools.

"We all want the best outcomes for children, but no amount of fiscal juggling will help stave off cuts.”