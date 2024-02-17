News you can trust since 1853
Councillors give green light for land to become extra parking for a Halifax school

Councillors have agreed a chunk of land can become extra parking space for a Halifax school.
By John Greenwood
Published 17th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
The land at Kingsley Place, off Parkinson Lane, Halifax. Picture: GoogleThe land at Kingsley Place, off Parkinson Lane, Halifax. Picture: Google
The land at Kingsley Place, off Parkinson Lane, Halifax. Picture: Google

Calderdale Council owns the land, which is at Kingsley Place and Parkinson Lane, and this week the council’s Cabinet agreed to transfer the land from one of its departments to another.

This will enable enable Parkinson Lane School to use it.

The land has been used for a number of years as a tarmac surfaced free car park, councillors heard, and the council has been in discussion with Parkinson Lane School since 2018 about transferring or leasing the land to it for a car park.

But the school was unable to do this on the basis its funding must be spent directly on the education of the children.

Appropriating the land to the Children and Young People Services directorate from the council’s Economy, Housing and Investment service will correctly legally reflect the land’s new purpose, and it remains in the council’s ownership.

