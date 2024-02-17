Councillors give green light for land to become extra parking for a Halifax school

The land at Kingsley Place, off Parkinson Lane, Halifax. Picture: Google

Calderdale Council owns the land, which is at Kingsley Place and Parkinson Lane, and this week the council’s Cabinet agreed to transfer the land from one of its departments to another.

This will enable enable Parkinson Lane School to use it.

The land has been used for a number of years as a tarmac surfaced free car park, councillors heard, and the council has been in discussion with Parkinson Lane School since 2018 about transferring or leasing the land to it for a car park.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the school was unable to do this on the basis its funding must be spent directly on the education of the children.