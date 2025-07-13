Councillors quizzed on how Calderdale kids are being protected from uncontrolled smartphone usage

Concerns about children and how they are using smartphones have been raised at a Calderdale Council meeting.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public, Ed Greenwood referenced the Smartphone Free Childhood website, on which worried parents nationally and internationally voice their concerns and added that around 35 schools had signed parents up to the organisation’s aims.

Mr Greenwood asked if the council had an action plan on the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding, cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson, said keeping children safe from online abuse was very important and schools and academies in Calderdale have bespoke online safety policies and procedures.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson

These are in addition to the safeguarding model in Calderdale and the council’s child protection policies and procedures, which are written by the council’s Calderdale Schools Safeguarding Advisers and shared with schools every year, he said.

Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said the model, policy and procedure meet Department for Education Keeping Children Safe in Education policy requirements which requires schools to use appropriate filtering systems to block illegal and harmful content.

“Primary schools adopt a ‘no mobile phone’ policy in school and often require pupils to hand in their phones on arrival at schools, returning it at the end of the day,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Secondary schools differ, with some being more flexible than others.

“The vast majority adopt a policy that mobile phones should not be seen, heard or used at any point during the school day.

“Failure to adhere to the school policy often results in confiscation of the device, with it being returned at the end of the day.”

Coun Wilkinson said the online safety culture of safeguarding within schools extended to engaging parents including workshops, resources ad newsletters, while staff training included filtering and monitoring, understanding online risks and digital safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individual schools could choose to also participate in online safety initiatives, including Smartphone Free Childhood.

“From the early years upwards, online safety is taught through the curriculum and covers respectful online relationships, keeping themselves safe online, recognising and managing online risks, evaluating online content and misinformation, understanding privacy, data sharing and digital footprints,” said Coun Wilkinson.