Craft beer launched by Calderdale campaign group fighting against school cuts

Campaigners in Calderdale have raised a glass of their specially-commissioned craft beer which has been brewed to help raise awareness of the effects of “a school funding crisis”.

‘Northern CASC’ has been brewed by Nightjar Brew Co, of the Calder Valley, at the request of Calderdale Against School Cuts (CASC).

The group has been instrumental in forming an alliance with head teachers and governors from across the North of England in response to Government cuts, which they say have now “reached breaking point”.

School funding per pupil has fallen by eight per cent in real terms over the past eight years, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

However the Department for Education (DfE) maintains there is more money going into schools than ever before.

Sue McMahon, from CASC, said: “It won’t help to cure the ails caused by the Government’s cuts to school funding, but CASC are hoping that through positive campaigning we will brew up a storm and help to inform the public that schools are really struggling to make ends meet, and leave a bitter taste in the Government’s mouth.”

CASC claims cuts to school funding have seen the situation deteriorate year on year, with schools finding it increasingly difficult to deliver an education fit for purpose.

Scott Patient, from CASC, commented: “Despite the Government’s claim that austerity is over, our schools are left with the dregs at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to funding.

“In the current arid funding climate, CASC continues to push for the Government to slake school financial thirst and fund schools properly.”

The group has recently formed links with Northern Campaign Against School Cuts, which now involves heads from a far afield as Carlisle, Gateshead and Morecambe.