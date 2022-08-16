Creating inspiring leaders: Calderdale College launches free Management Development Programme

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new eight-module programme, which is part of the Collaborative Apprenticeships project, is available to employers across Calderdale and its surrounding areas, and is specially designed to upskill line managers who are responsible for managing small teams in a range of roles, including those who may manage young individuals or apprentices.

The Management Development Programme aims to teach managers and leaders how they can motivate and empower employees, create an upskilled workforce and in the long-term increase business efficiency and productivity.

Commenting on the programme, Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said: “Working closely with employers, specifically SMEs, in the area, we appreciate how difficult it can be to know how to effectively manage employees and get the best out of them, especially when the team might be quite junior and include apprentices, who are only just starting in the world of work.

“Our Management Development Programme aims to tackle this, giving managers the tools they need to effectively lead and inspire their teams with confidence, boosting morale and job satisfaction in the workplace. It’s a win-win situation, as we all know that a happy workforce is a more productive one.”