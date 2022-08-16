Creating inspiring leaders: Calderdale College launches free Management Development Programme
Calderdale College has launched a brand-new Management Development Programme, designed to equip new and less experienced managers with the skills they need to confidently and effectively manage and lead their teams to ultimately drive business growth.
The new eight-module programme, which is part of the Collaborative Apprenticeships project, is available to employers across Calderdale and its surrounding areas, and is specially designed to upskill line managers who are responsible for managing small teams in a range of roles, including those who may manage young individuals or apprentices.
The Management Development Programme aims to teach managers and leaders how they can motivate and empower employees, create an upskilled workforce and in the long-term increase business efficiency and productivity.
Commenting on the programme, Claire Williams, Head of Employer Engagement at Calderdale College, said: “Working closely with employers, specifically SMEs, in the area, we appreciate how difficult it can be to know how to effectively manage employees and get the best out of them, especially when the team might be quite junior and include apprentices, who are only just starting in the world of work.
Most Popular
-
1
School's out: 33 pictures of school leavers from Calderdale
-
2
Sites are being explored for a new free school in south east Calderdale
-
3
Calderdale College launches partnership with Halifax youth organisation to improve access to life-changing opportunities
-
4
Calderdale nursery shuts after 'Inadequate' Ofsted
-
5
These 13 Calderdale Primary Schools topped 2019 league table
“Our Management Development Programme aims to tackle this, giving managers the tools they need to effectively lead and inspire their teams with confidence, boosting morale and job satisfaction in the workplace. It’s a win-win situation, as we all know that a happy workforce is a more productive one.”
“What’s more, the programme is fully-funded, so we’d encourage employers in the local area to get in touch as soon as possible to check whether they are eligible and find out how we can help them to create motivational leaders within their business.”