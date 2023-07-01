News you can trust since 1853
Creations Children's Centre: Halifax children's centre is first to win award recognising amazing work with SEND youngsters

A children’s centre in Halifax is the first in Calderdale to win a charity’s award for its work with SEND children.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Creations Children’s Centre in Pellon, which is run by North Halifax Partnership Sure Start Children’s Centres, has been presented with the Dingley’s Promise accreditation.

The award, which aims to transform care and learning for children under five with SEND, is run by a charity which has been commissioned by Comic Relief to deliver a series of training packages designed to upskill all staff in inclusive practice.

To achieve the Inclusive Practice accreditation, all staff completed the Introduction to Inclusive Practice Training element of the training package.

Some of the team from Creations Children's CentreSome of the team from Creations Children's Centre
Some of the team from Creations Children's Centre
The children’s centre was presented with the award at the Calderdale SEND conference.

A spokes person for the centre said: “The staff at Creations do this with such passion and are all fully committed to providing the best care and education to all children.”

