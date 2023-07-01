Creations Children’s Centre in Pellon, which is run by North Halifax Partnership Sure Start Children’s Centres, has been presented with the Dingley’s Promise accreditation.

The award, which aims to transform care and learning for children under five with SEND, is run by a charity which has been commissioned by Comic Relief to deliver a series of training packages designed to upskill all staff in inclusive practice.

To achieve the Inclusive Practice accreditation, all staff completed the Introduction to Inclusive Practice Training element of the training package.

Some of the team from Creations Children's Centre

The children’s centre was presented with the award at the Calderdale SEND conference.