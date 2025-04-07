Crossley Heath says fond farewell to long-serving staff member

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were tears, laughter and a lot of love at The Crossley Heath School on Friday April 4 as the school community came together to say goodbye to one of its most familiar faces, catering assistant Deborah McHale.

Debbie retired after an incredible 38 years of service. Over nearly four decades, she’s become a much-loved figure among students and staff alike - known for her Glasgow accent, infectious smile and kind-hearted nature.

Her final day was marked with a fantastic send-off at the school. A huge number of people turned up to wish her well - from current pupils to former staff and school alumni spanning several generations. Debbie was visibly overwhelmed by the turnout, receiving plenty of hugs, gifts and good wishes.

Headteacher Dean Jones paid tribute to her years of dedication, saying: "Debbie is a cornerstone of our school community. The amazing turnout to say goodbye and wish her well speaks volumes about how important she’s been to so many people over the years. It’s a reminder that it’s not just teaching staff who leave a mark on our young people, it’s the whole school team, including catering, cleaning and admin staff. We all work together to support and nurture our students."

He added: "Debbie will be sorely missed. We hope she now enjoys a very well-deserved rest."

Debbie’s departure marks the end of an era at Crossley Heath, where her warmth and positivity have touched countless lives.

Were you a Crossley Heath student who remembers Debbie? The school would love to hear your stories and memories. Please get in touch and share them.