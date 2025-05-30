Crossley Heath to host reunion for classes of the 2000s and 2010s

Former students of Crossley Heath School are invited back to their old stomping ground this summer, as the school prepares to host a special reunion event on Saturday 19th July for anyone who attended between 2000 and 2020.

The afternoon promises a relaxed, festival-style atmosphere with plenty of chances to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate school days gone by. There’ll be a wood-fired pizza van, fully stocked bar and coffee van serving hot drinks and delicious sweet treats, plus a variety of activities - from sporty House competitions and bingo to nostalgic school tours, so guests can make the day as lively or laid-back as they like.

Each ticket includes unlimited pizza, a welcome drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic, your choice!), and access to an array of fantastic activities.

There’ll also be some very special guests, with a number of former teachers returning for the occasion - giving alumni a chance to catch up with some of the familiar faces who helped shape their school experience.

Headteacher Mr Jones said: “This is an amazing event to bring back our former students from far and wide to catch up with each other, and for us to find out what you’re getting up to. It can be a chance to network and share stories, or if you're not into career chat, just a great excuse to have fun with old mates and revisit your old stomping ground!”

Crossley Heath merchandise will also be available on the day, including house-themed items, perfect for taking home a memento of the school or representing your old House.

Tickets are selling fast, and the school is encouraging as many alumni as possible to come along. Partners and friends are welcome too – the more the merrier! Please spread the word to those who may not have heard.

Tickets available now via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/42scjdA