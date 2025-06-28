Data shows areas in Calderdale with worst rates for children's learning

Moves to improve Calderdale children’s readiness to start school are having an impact – but it is a mixed picture depending on where you live, health chiefs have heard.

Data for 2024 was being considered by Calderdale Health and Wellbeing Board.

It shows that the proportion of Calderdale children with good learning development – assessed at the end of Reception year by checking if children have reached the expected level in specific learning goals - has improved.

The proportion of children with good learning development increased from 66 per cent in 2023 to 67.1 per cent in 2024 – although this is below the national average of 67.7 per cent.

But the gap in good learning development between disadvantaged children and Calderdale as a whole was 18 per cent in 2024 – up from 16.9 per cent in 2023 - and the gap has widened by more than nationally.

However, director of Public Health, Deborah Harkins, said there was a caveat – there were 180 children less in the reception cohort in 2024, so comparisons were more difficult.

“It’s a varying picture,” she said.

The figures also show differences depending on in which part of Calderdale the children live and go to school.

For example, children living in North Halifax saw the number of children with a good learning development increase by 1.28 per cent to 64.6 per cent between 2023 and 2024.

But children living in the Upper Calder Valley have seen the number with a good learning development decrease by 3.9 per cent to 64.3 per cent over the same period.

Children in Central Halifax saw the number with good learning development increase by 0.25 per cent to 66.1 per cent from 2023 to 2024.

Children in the Lower Calder Valley remain the highest good learning development locality in the borough, with a 70 per cent rate by 2024.

Continuing the mixed picture, the gap between the highest and lowest good learning development localities has narrowed over two years – it was 10.1 per cent in 2022 and 5.7 per cent in 2024.

Calderdale councillors have also been hearing that the borough’s family hubs have helped improve life for people with children in parts of Calderdale where they have been set up.

Back in 2022, Calderdale was selected as one of 75 local authorities to receive Family Hubs and Start for Life central government funding on a three-year programme.

This has been extended by a year to 2026, and health chiefs were hearing of the positive impact hubs have had in the first three years.

Help offered has seven key themes, including early intervention when families need help, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity, helping parent-infant bonding and perinatal mental health support.

Peer support, filling information gaps and ensuring services are delivered are also part of the remit.

Board members heard from parent champions supported by the hubs about the timely support given to support families’ transition to parenthood.

Coun Adam Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) noted improvements in some areas where family hubs were concentrated.

The board heard, for example, that in Boothtown and Illingworth, family hub reach areas showed the biggest improvements in the proportion of children with good learning development between 2023 and 2024, with increases of 13 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.