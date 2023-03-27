Day nursery in Halifax receives another good rating after latest Ofsted inspection

Waterloo House Day Nursery has been rated good in all areas by Ofsted, having also been rated good on their previous inspection.

The report says children separate from their parents happily and are greeted by warm and welcoming staff, settling swiftly.

They are happy to explore and learn in this safe environment, inspectors said, and children engage in the activities on offer and form positive attachments with their key persons, which support them to feel secure.

Staff encourage children to talk about their feelings, the report says, and use a book to help younger children to explore their emotions.

Children behave well and respond well to the positive methods used by staff, who are are praised for encouraging children to be independent and how they build confidence and a sense of responsibility.

All staff participate in regular child protection training, know what to do if they have a concern about a child and the procedures to follow and are highly vigilant of children's safety.

The report says staff obtain detailed information from parents when new children join, to help them to settle in well, work closely with parents to understand each individual child's likes and needs and keep parents up to date about their child's progress.

Inspectors also found that staff continually observe and assess children's development, plan activities well and take part in regular supervision meetings where they can discuss their well-being and development.

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities and children who speak English as an additional language are well supported.

But the report says the nursery needs to continue to support staff to challenge and extend children's learning to help them to achieve as much as they can.

Emma Wanklyn, from the nursery, said: "We are delighted with the outcome of the report.

"Josie Capone has owned the nursery for the last 27 years and we are proud to continue to provide the local community with the high standard of childcare we have delivered since we opened and we are now caring for our original children's children.