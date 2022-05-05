Dean Field Community Primary School celebrates good Ofsted rating

The school was previously graded inadequate by the education watchdog in 2017 and given an academy order.

It joined The Family of Learning Multi Academy Trust in 2018 and new Headteacher, Fiona Pether, took up post.

Inspectors spent two days at the school in February 2022, and they were impressed with the progress that had been made since the school became part of the Trust.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Fiona Pether with students

The report said that parents feel the school has been transformed, and that pupils are at the heart of everything that leaders and staff do.

It also said that staff were proud to work at the school, and value opportunities to work with other colleagues from a partner school in the trust, which helps develop their skills and reduces their workload.

The report also said that pupils behave well, move calmly around the school and listen carefully to teachers in lessons.

The report said that governors and trustees know the school well, make appropriate checks on the quality of education and safeguarding using partners from the local authority and provide robust challenge and support to leaders. which has helped the school to improve.

The report did highlight areas the school can improve on being gaps in some pupils' understanding of some important concepts and gaps in pupils' knowledge not being identified quickly enough in some subjects.

Headteacher Fiona Pether said: "We are delighted with our recent Ofsted report which acknowledges the rapid changes that have been made to the quality of education at Dean Field in recent years.

"I am proud to be the headteacher of our wonderful school and I look forward to continuing to build on this great achievement."

CEO of the Family of Learning Trust, Shameem Hussain, said: "This is testament to the hard work and commitment of the team since 2018.

"It has been a journey with lots of challenges on the way but the school we see now is a very different one to the one we saw in 2018 and this is commented on in the report that the school has been transformed.