Shining Stars Day Nursery, on Clare Road, has been judged as ‘Good’ following an inspection.

The nursery’s team have been working hard to make improvements since an ‘Inadequate’ rating earlier this year.

The inspector’s report said: “All staff have done a vast amount of training since the last inspection. This includes enhancing their understanding of the curriculum and what they want to teach children.

"The manager regularly checks staff's knowledge with random questions and discussions. Managers and staff take part in peer observations in

all the rooms. This ensures staff have the skills and knowledge to support the best outcomes for children.”

The report praised nursery staff for nurturing children’s emotional development, saying children have strong bonds with workers.

"Staff provide a calm and soothing environment which has recently been renovated to ensure all children's needs are met,” said the report.

"When children do not understand their feelings and emotions, staff are quick to calm them and explain what they are feeling. As a result, children's behaviour towards their friends and adults is wonderful, and helps them to feel safe and secure.”

The report also said the nursery's educational programme is planned around children's interests and needs, staff expertly bring the teaching of mathematics into their interactions with children, and staff encourage children to develop good communication and language skills.

Older children learn to be independent, in preparation for school, and all children get lots of fresh air in the outdoor area, it added.

The report also said: "Partnerships with parents are wonderful. Parents value the lovely caring relationships staff have with their children.”

And it said managers have ensured the premises are safe and secure.

Paul Wanklyn, Company Director at the nursery, said: “Everyone associated with the nursery is delighted with the content of the report.

"The team have worked tirelessly since our first inspection and the report quite rightly identifies the great learning environment that the whole team have developed.

"The entire team have contributed to the success recognised in the report and we are incredibly proud of their achievements.

"The level of support received from the Early Years section at Calderdale Council assisted us massively in achieving the outcomes for our families.”