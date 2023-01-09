The report by an inspector, who visited in Minibugs on Ovenden Road in Ovenden in September, said safeguarding at the nursery was not effective, and gave the early years business an ‘Inadequate’ rating.

The watchdog also listed a catalogue of improvements it says the nursery needed to make.

But the nursery says the report does not reflect the quality of childcare it provides.

Minibugs Nurseries, Ovenden, Halifax

Marina Guido, Managing Director of Minibugs Nurseries, said: “We are deeply disappointed by this Ofsted inspection outcome, which does not capture the safe, happy, warm and caring early years environment our nursery team have created. So much so that we have challenged this formally with Ofsted.

"We have been overwhelmed by the messages of support from our parents, who see the happy and loving connections between our nursery team and children and the progress their children are making in our care and agree that this report does not reflect the quality of childcare we provide.

"Since the inspection we have worked very closely with the local authority early years team who have been very supportive and have dealt with all immediate corrective measures required by Ofsted.

"We look forward to receiving a judgement that reflects the true nature of our nursery when we are re-inspected.”

The Ofsted report said: “Children's health, safety and well-being are compromised, due to weaknesses in safeguarding practice.”

It said the nursery’s managers and leaders “have a weak understanding of child protection procedures”.

It added: “Furthermore, leaders have not put in place an effective child protection policy and procedure for responding to allegations made against staff. As a result, concerns have not been referred to the relevant agencies, following the correct procedures.

"This compromises children's welfare.”

The report also said staff fail to identify potential choking hazards and risks, and “staff do not supervise children well enough to ensure their health and well-being. This compromises children's safety”.

It also raised concerns about a lack of challenging and age-appropriate activities and learning experiences. It said “some infants spend much of their time moving aimlessly around the room” and older children become easily bored.