Earthshot: Calderdale youngsters gather for first ever conference to seek ways of repairing the planet

Inspired by the BBC’s acclaimed The Earthshot Prize: Repairing our Planet series, the scheme was launched earlier this year by Trinity Multi-Academy Trust, giving pupils the chance to come up with ways of helping to preserve and protect the planet - as well as the chance to win a share of £30,000 for their academy.

Trinity Multi-Academy Trust’s flagship school in Halifax was the venue for its first ever conference on October 13, allowing pupils - who have formed 10 Eco-Committees across the trust - to participate in workshops and explore themes around climate change.

Workshops included themes on global warming, electric vehicles, insect homes, clean water, flooding and the energy crisis and special guests included Tesla, Planet Mark, Cargodale, Calderdale Council, Slow the Flow and The Repair Café.

A student gives a speech at the first ever TMAT Earthshot conference in Halifax.

White Rose Maths, a fellow Trinity Multi-Academy Trust initiative, also pledged £30,000 towards the TMAT Earthshot Prize competition, which will see the winning Eco-Committee receive £15,000 towards their academy’s committee ventures, with £10,000 going to second place and £5,000 to third.

Director of TMAT Earthshot, Emma Hanlon-Gosling, was delighted with the students’ commitment in supporting the environment over the next decade.

She said: “Our very first Trinity Multi-Academy Trust Earthshot Conference, attended by over 200 of our students, was a huge success.

“As Director of TMAT Earthshot, I am so proud of our young people, right from primary up to sixth form, who are working with their local community to stand up, speak out and take action to address the climate crisis.

Emma Hanlon-Gosling, the director of Trinity-Multi Academy Trust Earthshot.

“This amazing event was sponsored by White Rose Maths: each year three of our schools will win prizes of £15,000, £10,000 or £5,000 to fund an environmental project which benefits their school and local community.