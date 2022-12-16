Education: 11 Calderdale schools to get cash to improve their buildings
Eleven Calderdale schools will receive a share of a Government cash pot to make their buildings better.
The schools will be able to use the money for rebuilding projects including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.
Across the country, 239 schools and sixth forms will benefit from renovation projects.
In Calderdale, the schools getting cash are:
Central Street Infant and Nursery School in Hebden Bridge
Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School in Elland
Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge
Shade Primary School in Todmorden
Stubbings Infant School in Hebden Bridge
The Brooksbank School in Elland
The Calder Learning Trust in Mytholmroyd
Todmorden C of E Juniors, Infants and Nursery School
Todmorden High School
Walsden St Peter's C of E Primary School
Woodhouse Primary School in Brighouse
Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker has welcomed the news.
“The quality of facilities in schools can have a significant impact on a student’s learning and I have been working closely with the Conservative Government to secure investment in our schools to offer children the best opportunity to succeed,” he said.
“That is why I am delighted to hear that 11 of our Calder Valley Schools will benefit from the latest round of the School Rebuilding Programme, backed by £1.8 billion in 2022–34 to rebuild and refurbish 239 more schools across the country, including updating and modernising buildings by creating state of the art sports halls, music rooms, science labs, and dining areas.
“This investment will improve the experience of students across the country – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.”
Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education, said: “Today’s announcement will transform schools across Yorkshire and Humber and ensure they are fit for the future.
“The additional funding, alongside fantastic new facilities, will mean our brilliant teachers can get on with what they do best – and inspire the next generation.”
The Government has said that this money will mean that all new school buildings will be more energy efficient in a bid to provide future winter resilience and net-zero operation, with old facilities replaced by modern education environments.