Children at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden have been learning in temporary classrooms since the huge fire at the school’s upper site last year.

What was left of the building was unusable and had to be demolished for safety reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a planning application had been made to rebuild the four classrooms that were lost.

An artist's impression of the new building

The new building would be funded by the Department for Education Risk Protection Arrangement and would connect to the existing school, with improved facilities.

It includes bigger classrooms, an all-year-round outdoor play and games area, and solar panels and air source heat pumps to enable the building to generate its own energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mungo Sheppard, Headteacher of Ash Green Primary School, said: “It’s been a long road to recovery thus far, and we still have a long way to go, but we are thrilled with the new design to rebuild the section of school we lost so devastatingly last February.

"The resilience of our school community has been immense and this has been boosted by fantastic support from so many places.

The fire destroyed four classrooms at Ash Green Primary School in Halifax

“We have got through winter in our temporary accommodation and we all now look forward to work that is expected to commence at the end of summer to see our new build take shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank the DfE and Calderdale Council for all the collegiate work with school to get to this point and in anticipation of the hard work to come next.”

Councillor Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, added: “I am proud of the resilience of pupils, staff and the community in bouncing back from the devastating fire at Ash Green, and the kindness of all the local people who pulled together to help with the clean-up.

“We are ambitious for Calderdale’s children and young people, and know they deserve a great learning environment to help them achieve their best.”

A decision on the planning application decision is expected this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad