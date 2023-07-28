Education: Brighouse nursery children celebrate graduation from HLC Nursery
Watched on by family and friends at Bailiff Bridge Community Centre, each of the three and four-year-olds were celebrated with comments about their time at nursery before returning to the nursery, based on Bradford Road, for a party including pizza, balloons and games.
Charlotte Roebuck, owner and managing director of HLC Nursery, said: “Our graduation is always a lovely and special occasion marking the end of what has been, for some of our children, four years in our care at HLC Nursery.
“It is an important moment where we can thank our parents, families and carers for their support, and share our excitement for what comes next, as our pre-schoolers prepare to begin the next chapter in their young lives.”