As reported earlier today (Friday) 11 Calderdale schools will receive a share of a Government funding pot to make their buildings better.

But all of the 11 are in Calder Valley MP and Conservative Party member Craig Whittaker’s constituency. None are in Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax and Labour Party member, said: "It is always pleasing for Calderdale to receive money for school improvements, however people will draw their own conclusions as to why all of the 11 schools announced today fall within the Calder Valley constituency, whilst none of the deserving schools in my own Halifax constituency have been included on the list.

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax

"Schools such as Ash Green Primary, which was recently devastated by a fire, and Ravenscliffe, which educates pupils with special needs, are in dire need of investment and appear to have been excluded."

In Calderdale, schools getting money are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Street Infant and Nursery School in Hebden Bridge

Cross Lane Primary and Nursery School in Elland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker

Riverside Junior School in Hebden Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shade Primary School in Todmorden

Stubbings Infant School in Hebden Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brooksbank School in Elland

The Calder Learning Trust in Mytholmroyd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todmorden C of E Juniors, Infants and Nursery School

Todmorden High School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsden St Peter's C of E Primary School

Woodhouse Primary School in Brighouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker has welcomed the news: “The quality of facilities in schools can have a significant impact on a student’s learning and I have been working closely with the Conservative Government to secure investment in our schools to offer children the best opportunity to succeed.

“This investment will improve the experience of students across the country – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education, said: “Today’s announcement will transform schools across Yorkshire and Humber and ensure they are fit for the future.

"The additional funding, alongside fantastic new facilities, will mean our brilliant teachers can get on with what they do best – and inspire the next generation.”