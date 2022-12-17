Ravenscliffe High School, in Skircoat Green, was again given the top rating of ‘Outstanding’ from the education watchdog.

Inspectors said the leaders and staff at the school, which caters for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, “have high expectations and are committed to every pupil achieving their absolute best”.

They said pupils love going to school and work hard.

“Leaders continuously check on whether they are ‘getting it right’ for pupils,” said their report.

"They are relentless in searching for ways in which they can continue to improve further. Crucially, staff share these high expectations, and work tirelessly to understand and meet each pupil’s special educational needs.

“Parents speak very highly of the support that staff provide for pupils. One parent, echoing the views of others, commented ‘The work this school have put into making appropriate adjustments for my son is astounding. Nothing is too much to ask’.”

The report also said: “Pupils are supported to concentrate for long periods of time, completing their work with care.

"Pupils told inspectors that they felt safe and well looked after in school. Pupils are respectful towards staff and to each other.

"True friendships are in place across all groups of pupils, and playtimes are joyful occasions.”

Headteacher Chris Lingard said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection, and strongly believe that the judgement is true reflection of the school and the progress it continues to make.

"We are particularly delighted as Ofsted have tightened their criteria significantly under this new inspection framework and only one in five schools that were previously outstanding are able to maintain this grading.

"During their visit, the inspectors remarked not only the outstanding quality of teaching and learning going on in the classrooms but also the pivotal role and tireless efforts of all other staff.

"I would like to sincerely thank all colleagues for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring the very best education for our students.

