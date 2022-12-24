The Digital and Health T Level students are taking part in a groundbreaking pilot to design and test virtual reality (VR) scenarios in social care environments.

The project assesses the use of VR scenarios as a learning technique alongside the use of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s simulation centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VR scenarios, known in the field as immersive technologies, are widely used across the healthcare sector to train workers, testing their knowledge and skills ready for gaining qualified status.

The Calderdale College students are testing out a pioneering way of learning

Calderdale College is one of the first to explore the use of technology within the social care sector.

Currently the use of VR technology is only offered at Higher Education level for health and social care courses but, through this project, the college is aiming to demonstrate the capability of 16 to 18-year-old students and highlight the need to have access to these teaching methods at college-level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with industry experts from a range of social care employers, T Level students studying at Calderdale College will develop, build and test a VR scenario, then have the opportunity to test the scenarios at the simulation centre.

The project has been funded by the NCFE Assessment Innovation Fund

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students from Calderdale College

Ebrahim Dockrat, Director of Commercial Services and Partnerships at Calderdale College, said: “As a college, we’re proud to be one of the first to delve into this research within the social care sector and offer our students a unique experience on their T Level course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Students at post-GCSE age have never had access to this level of learning before so it’s a real unique opportunity and we’re excited to be driving the research with NCFE and our key strategic partners Health Education England, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust and local care providers.”

T Levels are a brand-new qualification designed by the Government with the aim of giving 16 to18-year-olds the skills and experience needed to secure employment once they finish their studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad