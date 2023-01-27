Lee Mount Primary School is the eighth school to join Impact Education – and will now be known as Lee Mount Academy.

The trust says the 341-pupil school will now benefit from its support, which includes shared professional expertise, collaborative leadership, innovative approaches to teaching and learning, and access to funding and resources.

Emme Ford, Headteacher of Lee Mount Academy, said: “We are very much looking forward to our future within the MAT.

Lee Mount Primary School will now be known as Lee Mount Academy

“We have joined a family of schools who will both support us and challenge us to continually improve so that we can provide the best possible educational experience for our children.

"I can already see the positive impact of working within the family on my staff - they are more outward looking and want to learn more efficient ways of working.”

Impact Education Chief Executive Officer Mick Kay added: “We are delighted to welcome Lee Mount into the Trust. I know that Emme and her team care deeply about the children and the community they serve.

"The happiness and wellbeing of the students is at the heart of everything they do and this is something that was recognised recently by a panel of MPs when the school won an award for its breakfast club provision – providing vital support every day to dozens of local families.

“We are a trust where hearts and minds connect. We have high expectations of our students academically but we also place a great emphasis on positive attitudes to learning, personal development and building respectful relationships.

"We also have high expectations of our staff. We take their professional development very seriously, challenging and supporting them to be the best they can be, so that we make a positive impact not only on the futures of our young people, but also on the development and fulfilment of our staff.”

Impact Education MAT consists of eight academies across Calderdale and Kirklees. It has more than 4,000 students and more than 600 members of staff.

