Abbey Park Primary Academy – part of th Northern Education Trust – in Illingworth was judged to be continuing as ‘Good’ in all categories following an inspection.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The academy has successfully maintained its rating thanks to the consistent determination and dedication of senior leaders in the academy and the trust, along with the support of trustees and governors, all of whom put students at the heart of everything they do.”

Inspectors were impressed to see how students are encouraged to show respect, develop resilience, take responsibility and reflect on their actions, helping them to develop good character.

Abbey Park Primary Academy in Halifax continues to be a 'Good' school, say Ofsted

Inspectors also noted the many ways in which the academy celebrates student success on a regular basis, particularly with weekly ‘PROUD’ Thursdays, which gives students a chance to show off their hard work.

The Ofsted report said: “Teachers have excellent subject knowledge in English and Mathematics.

"These subjects are taught well in every year group. Students are achieving well in these subjects.”

Inspectors were also particularly impressed by the use of ‘Reading Routes’, involving choosing from a book vending machine, which motivates students to read regularly and instills a passion for reading from an early age.

Principal at the school James Laughton

Principal of the school James Laughton said: "The Ofsted inspection was really positive. It was a chance for our children and our whole school community to shine, for the fantastic learning that goes on here to be recognised, and for the dedication and hard work of the staff to be recognised too.

"I was really pleased that it was noted that children thrive at Abbey Park Academy and that the culture of praise inspires students to try their hardest in lessons."

Jane Wilson, Deputy Chief Executive at the trust, added: “I am delighted with the report.

"It is testament to the hard work of both students and staff and the excellent education students at Abbey Park receive.

"Students continue to show outstanding learning behaviour and continue to meet the high expectations held by their teachers and senior leaders.”