Trinity Academy Halifax has won a bid to plant 400 new trees on its site in Holmfield as part of its Earthshot project.

The school celebrated with a big tree planting session with its Year 7 students, a presentation from its Earthshot committee and a celebratory meal.

Assistant Principal Kathryn Walker said: “This will not only provide vital habitats for local animals and reduce climate change but also act as an outdoor classroom for our students in the future.

