Education: Halifax school pledges to plant 400 new trees
A Halifax school is doing its bit to tackle climate change by planting hundreds of new trees.
Trinity Academy Halifax has won a bid to plant 400 new trees on its site in Holmfield as part of its Earthshot project.
The school celebrated with a big tree planting session with its Year 7 students, a presentation from its Earthshot committee and a celebratory meal.
Assistant Principal Kathryn Walker said: “This will not only provide vital habitats for local animals and reduce climate change but also act as an outdoor classroom for our students in the future.
"This academic year we are working closely with both our partner schools, staff, students, and communities to make conscious decisions about how we recycle and reuse produce, reduce our energy consumption, improve biodiversity on our school sites and in our community, and continue to educate others about how they can do this out of the school setting.”