Education: Halifax youngsters get exclusive pitch-side view at Man City v Aston Villa football match

Pupils from a Halifax school were special guests when Manchester City Women’s Team played Aston Villa.

By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The youngsters from Lee Mount Academy’s football club were able to practice their skills, watch the teams warm up from an exclusive pitch side location and then go on the pitch with the Manchester City team.

Teacher Alexa Stephens said the children had an amazing day.

The Lee Mount Academy youngsters on the pitch
