Education: Here are Calderdale's top 10 secondary schools according to latest government performance data

The data, which details the overall performance for all pupils at the end of key stage 4 in 2023, uses Progress 8 scores to rank the schools.

Progress 8 scores show how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 – year 6 – and the end of key stage 4 – year 11 – compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

The scores for the top ten Calderdale secondary schools range from -0.15 to 0.34.

A score above zero means that pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

For more information visit www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

1 . The Crossley Heath School The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has a score of 0.34. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Trinity Academy Halifax Trinity Academy Halifax has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.Photo: Charles Round Photo Sales

3 . The Halifax Academy The Halifax Academy has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Trinity Academy Grammar Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.23. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website.Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography Photo Sales