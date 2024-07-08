Calderdale schoolsCalderdale schools
Education: Here are Calderdale's top 10 secondary schools according to latest government performance data

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Nov 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 11:51 BST
Click through the gallery to see the top ten secondary schools in Calderdale, according to the latest government data.

The data, which details the overall performance for all pupils at the end of key stage 4 in 2023, uses Progress 8 scores to rank the schools.

Progress 8 scores show how much progress pupils made between the end of key stage 2 – year 6 – and the end of key stage 4 – year 11 – compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

The scores for the top ten Calderdale secondary schools range from -0.15 to 0.34.

A score above zero means that pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

For more information visit www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has a score of 0.34. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

1. The Crossley Heath School

The Crossley Heath School, Halifax has a score of 0.34. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.Photo: Google Street View

Trinity Academy Halifax has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

2. Trinity Academy Halifax

Trinity Academy Halifax has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.Photo: Charles Round

The Halifax Academy has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

3. The Halifax Academy

The Halifax Academy has a score of 0.3. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.Photo: National World

Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.23. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website.

4. Trinity Academy Grammar

Trinity Academy Grammar, Sowerby Bridge has a score of 0.23. It has been classed as 'average' on the Government website.Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

