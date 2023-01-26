News you can trust since 1853
Education: Here are the schools in Halifax and the rest of Calderdale shutting during the teachers' strikes

Some schools in Calderdale have announced they will close during the forthcoming teachers’ strikes.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The NEU – the UK's largest education union – announced on Monday that its members had voted in favour of walkouts, affecting 23,400 schools in England and Wales.

NEU members in England will take their first national strike action on February 1.

A series of regional actions will then happen, including strike action across the Yorkshire and Humber region on February 28.

These are the schools which will close
There could then be further national strike action on March 14 and 15.

So far three Calderdale schools have announced they will close.

They are:

Calder High School, Myhtolmroyd

Calder Primary, Mytholmroyd

Todmorden High School

According to advice from the Department of Education, headteachers are expected to “take all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during a strike.

It also says the decision to open, restrict attendance, or close a school is for the headteacher.

The decision for academies rests with the academy trust, but is usually delegated to the principal.

"Headteachers should consult governors, parents and the local authority, academy trust or diocesan representative (where appropriate) before deciding whether to close,” says the guidance.

