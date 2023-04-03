The results of a ballot of NEU members, announced this morning (Monday) showed 98 per cent of those who voted did not accept the most recent pay offer from the Government.

The union has called on Education Secretary Gillian Keegan to continue discussions with them and make a new pay offer.

If an agreement is not resolved, teachers will strike again on Thursday, April 27 and Tuesday, May 2.

There have been four teacher strike days so far this year which have caused many schools across Calderdale to shut to some if not all their students.

Teachers are taking industrial action over pay, conditions and school budgets.

Sue McMahon, from campaign group Calderdale Against School Cuts, has said previously: “Providing basic equipment for pupils has now become the norm for teachers. The fact remains that the real terms reduction in Government funding is having a huge impact on schools.

"No matter how much the Government claim to have put in, schools are being forced to pay out even more.

"Schools have a recruitment and retention crisis that they didn’t create, they are seeing staff leave and not be replaced, thus increasing the work load of the remaining staff.

"Schools are being forced to make cuts, it’s no wonder that teachers have felt compelled to strike.”

