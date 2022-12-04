News you can trust since 1853
Education: Here is who created the impressive artwork at Halifax train station

More than 30 students have created colourful artwork which is catching the eyes of commuters and shoppers using Halifax Railway Station.

By Sarah Fitton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The display, which runs along the station approach, was created by students from Calderdale College and depicts the town’s culture, history and wildlife.

The images feature local landscapes, badgers, birds, a heron and the nearby moorland.

The project was carried out by the Halifax Station partnership with support from Northern.

The artwork at Halifax train station

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students at Calderdale College whose artworks now have pride-of-place at the station.

“It can now be enjoyed by everyone in the community when they visit the station and is something for everyone to embrace, enjoy and be proud of.

Students at the college also volunteer at Halifax, and it is their hard work and dedication that makes the station so welcoming.”

